CITY MANAGER ANNOUNCES TDOT TAP GRANT AWARD

The City of Clinton has received notification from the Tennessee Department of Transportation of the Award of a second “Transportation Alternatives Program” Grant.



The Clinton Pedestrian Improvements Phase II TAP Grant project will provide for sidewalk and pedestrian improvements on Market Street and North Cullom Street, connecting to the Phase I TAP Grant project improvements on North Main Street ending at North Hicks Street. The Phase II project is the second phase of a multi-phased project to improve pedestrian travel in the downtown area, as well as to make current sub-standard sidewalks ADA compliant.



The Phase II TAP Grant project has an estimated construction cost of $1,234,625.00, of which $1,028,854.00 (80%) is federally funded, and $205,771.00 (20%) is local matching funds. Design work on this phase of the Pedestrian Improvements Project will begin soon after completion of the contract documents, with the actual construction estimated to begin in the

summer of 2023.



City Manager Roger Houck said: “The City of Clinton is appreciative of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s management of the TAP Grant program and projects. We are also very appreciative of our City Council for supporting the modernization of our downtown district, and our local Legislators for their continued support of improvements projects within the City of Clinton.”



More detailed project information will be provided as it becomes available.

