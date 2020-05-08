TBI opens investigation into Kingston Ash Spill Clean up project

Brad Jones

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the TVA ash spill cleanup at the request of the district attorney general. The TBI says the case is now active and ongoing at this time. On December 22, 2008, over 5 million cubic yards of fly ash spilled creating one of the worst environmental disasters in history. TVA would hire Jacobs Engineering Group to oversee the cleanup. That was completed in 2015 but several cleanup workers fell sick and some died. Allegations then came up claiming Jacobs Engineering would not let cleanup workers wear protective gear and manipulated air monitoring equipment. A statute of limitations law exists in Tennessee but the district attorney says it might not apply if investigators can prove there was an intentional criminal attempt to cover up the dangers from the cleanup workers

