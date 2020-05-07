Roane State tests 4-day per week schedule for summer

Roane State Community College will test a new operational schedule over the summer months with expanded business hours Monday through Thursday each week and closing on Fridays.

The new schedule is set to take effect on Monday, May 11. Beginning that week, business hours will transition to 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

“We heard really great things about this 4-day workweek that was recently piloted at Walters State Community College,” Roane State President Dr. Chris Whaley said of the plan. “We are going to try it out and see how it works for us. We hope this will allow us to better serve our students while improving work-life balance for our employees.”

The 4-day per week schedule is temporary. The college will return to Monday through Friday operations after July 31.

Plans to test this modified schedule were in the works prior to the COVID-19 pandemic that closed Roane State campuses and moved most classes online. College employees have continued their work remotely, with a small number of faculty and staff remaining on campuses to complete critical tasks and oversee in-person skills testing which began May 4.

For more information on Roane State’s business hours and campus operating schedule, visit roanestate.edu/campuslocations.

