City of Oak Ridge to host virtual City Council meeting on May 11

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (May 7, 2020) – The City of Oak Ridge’s regular City Council meeting set for Monday, May 11, at 7 p.m. will be conducted with Councilmembers participating electronically through video and audio conferencing and will be streamed live on the city’s website and broadcast simultaneously on BBB TV-12 on Comcast Cable.

Due to Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order limiting public gatherings to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19, residents are asked to watch the meeting through one of the methods provided above. The Oak Ridge Municipal Building will not be open to the public.

Meeting electronically and limiting public access to the meeting is necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare in light of COVID-19.

The livestream can be watched on the city’s website at oakridgetn.gov/councilstreaming.aspx. The meeting will also be audio- and video-recorded and posted on the City’s website within 48 hours of the meeting’s end.

To view the meeting agenda, visit the city’s website by clicking here.

Citizens who wish to comment on any item on the meeting agenda or about other items not on the agenda may email their comments, including their name and address, to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Eastern on Monday, May 11, 2020. Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson will read the comments into the record during the meeting.

Contact the City Clerk’s office with any questions at (865) 425-3411.

