Donations needed for annual Graduation Celebration

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (May 7, 2020) – The annual Graduation Celebration put on by the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department and the City’s Youth Advisory Board will look a little different this year due to COVID-19. In order to show these graduates the same level of support, several projects are in the works and the community’s support is needed to make it all happen.

For the last 23 years, we have hosted a big, free party for the new graduates on the night of graduation to show our support for these students. Unfortunately, this year, we will not be able to have a physical party on the night of graduation.

One of the projects is to give every student a graduation gift bag. If you’d like to help with this, you can donate gift cards (in increments of $10), cash or check. You can also donate via credit card at graduationcelebration.org/donate.

Click here to download the Donation Form. These can be mailed to the address below, or you can drop them off at the Oak Ridge Civic Center anytime Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. When you arrive, call (865) 425-3450 and someone will walk out to meet you.

Mail donation forms to:

Graduation Celebration

P.O. Box 6546

Oak Ridge, TN 37831

If you know of any business that would like to donate a large quantity of coupons or gift cards, please contact [email protected].

“The commitment of volunteers is what makes Graduation Celebration a success every year, so I am optimistic we can all pull together and makes this version of the event special,” said Oak Ridge Recreation Manager Matt Reedy. “We hope you will donate what you can, but also ask that you forward this message to friends and family, so that, despite these difficult times, we can show our support for The Class of 2020 in a big way!”

