Park Access on May 9 for the Great Smoky Mountains

The following park roads and facilities will open on Saturday, May 9 at approximately 8:00 a.m. While most trails will be open, hikers should plan ahead to choose routes with accessible trailheads for parking. Please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm to view a new video highlighting tips for a safe Smokies visit.

Park Operations: May 9 – until further notice Open Roads: Open Restrooms: Open Picnic Areas: Backcountry Operations: Newfound Gap Road Restrooms at Newfound Gap Chimney Tops Picnic Area Laurel Falls Trail Closed Little River Road Restrooms at Sugarlands Visitor Center Metcalf Bottoms Picnic Area

(pavilion closed) Alum Cave Trail Closed Cherokee Orchard Road Restrooms at Oconaluftee Visitor Center Collins Creek Picnic Area (pavilion closed) Chimney Tops Trail Closed Laurel Creek Road Restrooms near Cable Mill in Cades Cove Deep Creek Picnic Area

(pavilion closed) Clingmans Dome Tower Closed Cades Cove Loop Road (During this phase, the road will open daily at 8:00 a.m. and there will not be any closures for bicycles only.) Restrooms at Abram Falls Trailhead Cades Cove Picnic Area All other trails and backcountry campsites & shelters are open with reduced capacity limits. Many trailheads will be not be accessible due to road access. Lakeview Drive Road Restrooms at Rainbow Falls Trailhead Backcountry Permits can be obtained

beginning May 9. Deep Creek Road Restrooms at open picnic areas AT thru-hiker Permits will not be issued Gatlinburg Bypass Wear Cove Road The following roads remain closed for motorists, but will be open for pedestrians and cyclists: Clingmans Dome Road, Elkmont Road, Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail, Tremont Road, Greenbrier Road, Cosby Road, Big Creek Road, Hwy 284, Cataloochee Road, Abrams Creek Road, Forge Creek Road, Rich Mountain Road, Little Greenbrier Road, Balsam Mountain Road, Heintooga Round Bottom Road, Straight Fork Road, Twentymile Road. Visitor Centers and Campgrounds remain closed. Concession Operations are scheduled to open on the following dates: Sugarlands Riding Stables on 5/9; Smoky Mountain Riding Stables is pending; Cades Cove Riding Stables on 5/18; Cades Cove Campstore on 5/23; Smokemont Riding Stables on 5/23; and LeConte Lodge on 5/18. These dates are subject to change pending labor availability. Special Park Use Permits are limited to small groups, up to 10 people, at outdoor locations only for up to 30 minutes.

Inclement weather is expected at higher elevations on Friday evening which could result in a delayed opening for Newfound Gap Road due to ice or snow. Follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter for information on weather-related closures and openings for main park roads.

For the most up to date information about facility openings, service hours, and access, please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/conditions.htm. Park rangers remain available to answer questions and help with trip planning via email or phone during business hours at (865) 436-1291, (828) 506-8620, or [email protected]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

