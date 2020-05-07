Wanda Grace Hixson, Kingston

Wanda Grace Hixson, age 90, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Signature Healthcare in Rockwood. She was born October 24, 1929 and has been a life-long resident of Roane County. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and loved traveling with the church. She worked for over 20 years as a cook Midway Elementary School and as a seamstress at two clothing industries. She had also worked at the Breezy Wind in Rockwood. Wanda was very talented when it came to quilting. She also loved flowers and enjoyed bird watching. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially cooking Sunday dinners and fixing all their favorites. She treasured taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Grace Moore; son, Ronnie Hixson; grandson, Dan Reed; granddaughter, Tamera Puckett; brothers, Michael Moore, George Moore, Junior Moore, Earl Moore, Earl Canup; sisters, Audrey Walker, Margaret Egelston, Carol Riffe, Bonnie Jones, Bobbie Woody; brother-in-law, Roy Hixson.
SURVIVORS; Children, Joyce Reed & husband, Bobby of Ten Mile, Sissie Puckett & husband, Don of Kingston, Terrie Walker & husband, Vaughn of Sparta, Mike “Mickie” Hixson & wife, Karen of Ten Mile, Grandchildren, Dana Roman & husband, Greg of Baltimore, MD, Jennifer Puckett of Kingston, Jeromy Hixson & wife, Ashley of Dayton, Ryan Hixson & wife, Callie of Knoxville, Jared Walker & wife, Andrea of Kingston, Dustin Walker & wife, Courtney of Loudon, Elijah Hixson & wife, Katie of Cambridge, England, Jeremy Reed & wife, Wendy of Castlerock, Colorado; Great-grandchildren, Conner, Gregory, and Emily Roman, Lexie, Rylan, and Elliott Hixson, Colt and Lane Walker, Kali and Erin Walker, Emma and Haddon Hixson , Logan Reed; Sisters, Margaret Wright of Uma, Arizona, Mary Conley of Knoxville; Daughter-in-law, Peggy Hixson of Ten Mile; Sisters-in-law, Sandy Moore of Rockwood, Louise Ballew & husband, Glenn of Harriman, Bobbie Guinn & husband, Billy Joe of Kingston; Johnnie Hixson of Ten Mile; Brother-in-law, Carl Walker of Sweetwater; Special Friend, Joyce West of Kingston and a host of extended family & friends.
The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm, with Rev. Adrian Jones officiating. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family ask everyone to please wear mask and keep the 6 ft. Social Distancing Rule. Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials May be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, 4242 Decatur Highway, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.