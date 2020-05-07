Governor Lee Announces Transportation Alternatives Grants Statewide

Nashville, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright announced today the award of $10,328,312 Transportation Alternatives Grants statewide in Tennessee.

“Increasing safety, promoting healthy lifestyles and providing improved access to our cities and towns make our communities better places to live and work,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m pleased the state can provide the support necessary to move these projects forward.”

The transportation alternatives grant is made possible through a federally funded program and is administered by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

“Through these grants, TDOT has funded $397 million in non-traditional transportation projects,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright.  “This program has assisted communities all over the state in their efforts to revitalize downtowns, highlight historic areas, provide alternative means of transportation, and increase opportunities for economic development.”

A list of this year’s grantees can be found below.

A variety of activities, such as the restoration of historic facilities, bike and pedestrian trails, landscaping and other non-traditional transportation projects, are eligible for grant funds under the federal program.  For more information on TDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program, please visit TDOT’s website at https://www.tn.gov/content/tn/tdot/program-development-and-administration-home/local-programs/tap.html

###

APPLICANTAPPLICATION DESCRIPTIONFUNDING
Ducktown, TNPedestrian Enhancement – Phase 3:  Construction of sidewalks along Main Street. Project also includes a retaining wall, curb and gutter, signage, pavement markings, landscaping and ADA upgrades.$719,453
Charlotte, TNDowntown Revitalization – Phase 1 (2nd Priority):  Construction of sidewalks in the downtown area. Project also includes drainage improvements, striping, ADA upgrades and pedestrian amenities.$406,314
Charlotte, TNSR-48 Sidewalks (1st Priority):  Construction of sidewalks along the east side of SR-48. Project also includes drainage improvements, curb and gutter, pavement markings and ADA upgrades.$1,096,596
Livingston, TNCourthouse Plaza Improvements:  Construction of sidewalks around the courthouse plaza. Project also includes relocation of the Veterans Memorial, curb and gutter, drainage improvements and ADA upgrades.$450,000
Ashland City, TNBicentennial Trail Extension:  Conversion of a rail bed to a greenway adjacent to Main Street from Chapmansboro Road to Tennessee Waltz Parkway. Project also includes a pedestrian bridge, landscaping, a retaining wall and pedestrian amenities.$650,560
LaFollette, TNPedestrian Improvements – Phase 4:  Construction of sidewalks along both sides of W. Beech Street and S. Tennessee Avenue. Project also includes ADA upgrades, crosswalks, curb and gutter, a retaining wall and drainage improvements.$1,482,516
Milan, TNDowntown Revitalization – Phase 4:  Construction of sidewalks along Main Street and Cedar Street. Project also includes curb and gutter, drainage improvements, landscaping, pavement markings, signage, pedestrian lighting, ADA upgrades and pedestrian amenities.$548,150
Martin, TNElm Street Pedestrian Improvements – Phase 7:  Construction of sidewalks along Elm Street. Project also includes curb and gutter, drainage improvements, ADA upgrades, pavement markings, landscaping and pedestrian lighting.$1,255,000
Portland, TNRichland Park Sidewalk Connector:  Construction of sidewalks along Wheeler Street, N. Russell Street, High Street and Portland Boulevard. Project also includes curb and gutter, ADA upgrades and pavement markings$697,447
Elizabethton, TNHistoric Covered Bridge Structural Rehabilitation:  Rehabilitation of a historic transportation bridge for pedestrian use.$797,424

Springhill, TN		Harvey Park Greenway – Phase 1:  Construction of a greenway along McCutcheon Creek. Project also includes signage, landscaping, crosswalk, median islands, ADA Compliance, pedestrian bridges and pedestrian amenities.$1,195,998
Clinton, TNPedestrian Improvements – Phase 2:  Construction of sidewalks along SR-9, Cullom and Market Streets. Project also includes curb and gutter, drainage improvements, a comfort station and ADA upgrades.$1,028,854

