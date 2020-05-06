Darrell L. Voiles Sr, Kingston

Darrell L. Voiles Sr. age 63 of Kingston went to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He attended Liberty Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife Catina Marshall Voiles and his parents Lee Roy and Betty

Pogue Voiles.

Survived by, daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Jason Gallaher of Kingston

Son and daughter-in-law Darrell Lee Jr. and Melissa Lynn Voiles of Lakeland FL.

Brother and sister-in-law Desmond and Kathy Voiles of Kingston.

Grandchildren; Conner, Kaylee, Kylee, Carson, Jamie, and JoAnna.

Several stepchildren and step-grandchildren.

Niece Desirae and Dylan Chapman.

Family and friends may call at their convenience Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. Graveside service will follow at 3:00 pm in Calvary Cemetery with the Reverend Randy Griffis officiating.

