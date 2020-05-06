Betty Jo Wilson, Clinton

Betty Jo Wilson, age 89 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Diversicare of Oak Ridge. She was the last surviving child of five for Leroy and Dixie Johnson. Betty Jo was well known for her catering business, Betty’s Catering, and most of all her famous “Betty Cake” to many in the community. Betty Jo was also a long time employee of Proffitt’s and a loyal member of Black Oak Baptist Church in Clinton.

She is survived by her children, Barry Wilson of Clinton, Richard Wilson of Texas, Anna (Jim) Ridings of Clinton and Donna (Jeff) Gross of Clinton; Grandchildren, Kelley (David) Adkins, Adam Ridings, Shai Simpson, Jonathon (Tara) Wilson, Michelle Wilson, Brooke (TJ) Brennan, Ashley (Cody) Key and Sara Lackey; great grandchildren, Kayla and Quenton Johnson, Lexi and Madison Wilson, Faith York, and Maidlyn and Marley Key, Avigail and Hayden Lakey ;and special niece, Bobbie Holcomb.

There will be no services at this time and Betty’s ashes will be interred at Black Oak Baptist Church of Clinton at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Black Oak Baptist Church Lottie Moon Offering. Www.holleygamble.com

