UT AgResearch Announces Changes to 2020 Field Day Schedule

Many field days have moved online amid COVID-19 restrictions, including the Organic Crops Field Tour which is usually held at the East Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center. The updated field day schedule contains information for accessing virtual content and plans for which field days will continue with in-person programming. Image courtesy UTIA.

Many Field Days Moving Online or Delayed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – University of Tennessee AgResearch is releasing an updated field day schedule for 2020. In light of COVID-19 concerns and efforts to continue social distancing, all field days scheduled for June or July will be delayed or moved to a virtual format. Additionally, some field days after July will be delayed or offered online only.

“While it is unfortunate that many of our Research and Education Centers will have to delay or forego their traditional onsite field days, the health and safety of our employees and visitors is our top priority,” says Barry Sims, executive director of UT AgResearch and Education Centers. “However, we are still committed to sharing research and providing educational opportunities in 2020. The change in date or format will help us accomplish this while still maintaining our focus on health and safety.”

The updated schedule is posted below. More changes may be forthcoming. For the most up-to-date information on UT AgResearch field days, go to agresearch.tennessee.edu.

Field Day Format Location Dates Fruits of the Backyard Virtual Presentations will be recorded and available to view at the Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center website beginning June 9, 2020. Green Industry Virtual Will be offered as a webinar on June 16, 2020. Tobacco, Beef & More Onsite Highland Rim AgResearch & Education Center, Springfield Rescheduled for Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Summer Celebration (now Fall Celebration) Onsite West Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center, Jackson Rescheduled for Thursday, October 1, 2020. Milan No-Till Virtual Presentations will be recorded and available to view at the AgResearch and Education Center at Milan website beginning July 23, 2020. UT Arboretum Butterfly Festival Onsite Forest Resources AgResearch & Education Center, Oak Ridge Rescheduled for Saturday, September 19, 2020. Steak and Potatoes Onsite Plateau AgResearch & Education Center, Crossville Tuesday, August 4, 2020 (Possible alternative date of Thursday, August 27, 2020. Check agresearch.tennessee.edu for updates.) Fall Gardeners’ Festival Onsite Plateau AgResearch & Education Center, Crossville Tuesday, August 25, 2020 (no change) Turf & Ornamental Virtual Series Presentations offered as a digital learning series on the first Tuesday of the month from May through October. Access presentations at the TN Turf Tuesday website. Cotton Tour Onsite West Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center, Jackson Wednesday, September 2, 2020 (no change) Horse Management Onsite UTIA Brehm Animal Science Arena, Knoxville Thursday, September 10, 2020 (no change) Horse Management Onsite Middle Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center at Spring Hill Tuesday, September 15, 2020 (no change) Horse Management Onsite West Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center, Jackson Thursday, September 17, 2020 (no change) Organic Crops Field Tour Virtual Presentations will be recorded and available to view at the East Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center website by October 1, 2020. Northeast Tennessee Beef Expo Onsite AgResearch & Education Center at Greeneville Thursday, October 8, 2020 (no change) Woods and Wildlife Onsite Forest Resources AgResearch & Education Center, Oliver Springs Thursday, October 15, 2020 (no change) Beef Heifer Development School Onsite Middle Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center at Lewisburg Thursday, October 22, 2020 (no change)

Through its land-grant mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. utia.tennessee.edu.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

