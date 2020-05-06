UT AgResearch Announces Changes to 2020 Field Day Schedule

Many Field Days Moving Online or Delayed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – University of Tennessee AgResearch is releasing an updated field day schedule for 2020. In light of COVID-19 concerns and efforts to continue social distancing, all field days scheduled for June or July will be delayed or moved to a virtual format. Additionally, some field days after July will be delayed or offered online only.
“While it is unfortunate that many of our Research and Education Centers will have to delay or forego their traditional onsite field days, the health and safety of our employees and visitors is our top priority,” says Barry Sims, executive director of UT AgResearch and Education Centers. “However, we are still committed to sharing research and providing educational opportunities in 2020. The change in date or format will help us accomplish this while still maintaining our focus on health and safety.”
The updated schedule is posted below. More changes may be forthcoming. For the most up-to-date information on UT AgResearch field days, go to agresearch.tennessee.edu.
|Field Day
|Format
|Location
|Dates
|Fruits of the Backyard
|Virtual
|Presentations will be recorded and available to view at the Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center website beginning June 9, 2020.
|Green Industry
|Virtual
|Will be offered as a webinar on June 16, 2020.
|Tobacco, Beef & More
|Onsite
|Highland Rim AgResearch & Education Center, Springfield
|Rescheduled for Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
|Summer Celebration (now Fall Celebration)
|Onsite
|West Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center, Jackson
|Rescheduled for Thursday, October 1, 2020.
|Milan No-Till
|Virtual
|Presentations will be recorded and available to view at the AgResearch and Education Center at Milan website beginning July 23, 2020.
|UT Arboretum Butterfly Festival
|Onsite
|Forest Resources AgResearch & Education Center, Oak Ridge
|Rescheduled for Saturday, September 19, 2020.
|Steak and Potatoes
|Onsite
|Plateau AgResearch & Education Center, Crossville
|Tuesday, August 4, 2020 (Possible alternative date of Thursday, August 27, 2020. Check agresearch.tennessee.edu for updates.)
|Fall Gardeners’ Festival
|Onsite
|Plateau AgResearch & Education Center, Crossville
|Tuesday, August 25, 2020 (no change)
|Turf & Ornamental
|Virtual Series
|Presentations offered as a digital learning series on the first Tuesday of the month from May through October. Access presentations at the TN Turf Tuesday website.
|Cotton Tour
|Onsite
|West Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center, Jackson
|Wednesday, September 2, 2020 (no change)
|Horse Management
|Onsite
|UTIA Brehm Animal Science Arena, Knoxville
|Thursday, September 10, 2020 (no change)
|Horse Management
|Onsite
|Middle Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center at Spring Hill
|Tuesday, September 15, 2020 (no change)
|Horse Management
|Onsite
|West Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center, Jackson
|Thursday, September 17, 2020 (no change)
|Organic Crops Field Tour
|Virtual
|Presentations will be recorded and available to view at the East Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center website by October 1, 2020.
|Northeast Tennessee Beef Expo
|Onsite
|AgResearch & Education Center at Greeneville
|Thursday, October 8, 2020 (no change)
|Woods and Wildlife
|Onsite
|Forest Resources AgResearch & Education Center, Oliver Springs
|Thursday, October 15, 2020 (no change)
|Beef Heifer Development School
|Onsite
|Middle Tennessee AgResearch & Education Center at Lewisburg
|Thursday, October 22, 2020 (no change)
