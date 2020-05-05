Roane Crash Kills One

UPDATED Story from yesterday

One person was killed in a two-car collision Friday afternoon in Roane County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the accident happened just before 3:15 pm Friday in front of the Lowe’s/Kroger shopping center on Highway 70 in Harriman.

Troopers reported that 72-year-old Sharon Roden of Harriman had been driving north on Tanner Lane in a PT Cruiser when she traveled across the eastbound lanes of Highway 70, and through the median before striking the driver’s side of a Mitsubishi Mirage.

The Mitsubishi rolled over before coming to a rest, according to the THP.

Roden was injured in the crash, but the report does not indicate the nature or severity of those injuries. The driver of the Mirage, 58-year-old Laura Mincey of Kingston, was injured in the wreck and succumbed to her injuries at an area hospital on Sunday. Three passengers in Mincey’s vehicle—two adults and a 4-year-old child—were uninjured in the accident.

Everyone involved was properly restrained, according to the THP report, which also indicates that there were no signs that alcohol or drugs had played a role in the deadly crash. The report does say that charges are possible, pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

