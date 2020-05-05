JoAnn Woolum King, Wartburg

JoAnn Woolum King, age 81 of Wartburg, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was a longtime member of Liberty Baptist Church with her late husband, Bill King . She loved working in the church and held many titles throughout the years, such as, church treasurer, youth director, church organist, and many others. She also served on the building committee during the planning and building of the new church. She was an accomplished floral designer and worked with different florists in town.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill King; parents, Reuben Woolum and Wynetta Patterson; Sister, Barbara Reddick.

She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Hensley;

Son and daughter-in-law, David and Tammie King;

Grandchildren, Nick (Dawn) Hensley, Amy (Chris) Rogers, Cory (Destiny) King, Cody King;

Great-grandsons, Hunter and Parker Rogers and Ruger King;

Sisters, Betty Briggs and Paulette (Rex) Lawson;

Brother, John (Lisa) Smith;

And several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will meet at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11:00 am. Pastor Paul Frick will officiate.

To leave a note for JoAnn’s family or to sign the guestbook, go to jacksonfuneralservices.com.

