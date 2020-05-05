Anna Fay Lemons Thomas, Harriman

Mrs. Anna Fay Lemons Thomas, age 86 of Harriman passed away Monday, May 3, 2020 at Roane Medical Center. She retired from Deluxe Dry Cleaner after 20 years and attended Mt Calvary Baptist Church and loved reading her Bible.

She was preceded in death by husband: Frank E. Thomas. Her parents: Robert and Lois Christopher Lemons. Brother: Elmer Lemons. Sister: Maude Copper. Granddaughter: Kelli Beard. Son-in-law: Eddie Cranfield. She leaves her son: Robert Thomas of Harriman. Four daughters: Louise Parker & Denton Tinch, of Jamestown, Sue & Mitch Russel of Oklahoma, JoAnn & James Pierce of Harriman, and Ella Cranfield of Athens. Six grandchildren: Amanda, Amy, Lori, Sara, Daniel, and Rachel. Six great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Special friend: Faye Smith. And a many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral service will follow at 1:00PM with Bro. Will Gouge officiating. Graveside services will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Thomas family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

