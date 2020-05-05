Nola Lee Stacy, Clinton

Nola Lee Stacy, age 94 of Clinton passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Waters of Clinton. Nola was born October 11, 1925 in Heidrick, Kentucy to the late Shelby and Hazel Relaford. Nola was a member of Second Baptist Church. Throughout her life, she loved cooking, singing, gardening, and flowering.

In addition to her parents Nola was also preceded in death by her husband, Archie Stacy; brothers, Lowell Relaford; sisters, Flora Barrett, Jeanette Griggs, & Patsy C. Relaford.

She is survived by:

Children, Doug Stacy & wife Kim of Heiskell, Carla Wright & husband Les; grandchildren, Ryan and Christopher Morris; step sisters, Shelby Mills & husband O.V., Fran Palmer & husband Jim, Dianna Armbruster & husband Mike, Carolyn Beddow & husband Ed.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Waters of Clinton for the loving care given to Nola during her stay.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

