May 5, 2020, Update from the City Manager on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (May 5, 2020) – An important update from City Manager Mark Watson, on the Coronavirus (COVID-19): The public health situation is rapidly changing, here are the latest updates affecting city facilities.

The City of Oak Ridge has concentrated on the implementation of “Tennessee Pledge” efforts by the state government in the last few weeks. Please refer to State of Tennessee websites for updates and advice on precautions to be taken by particular businesses.

City facilities will continue to be operated as below as precautions and security matters are considered for the safety of our employees and “social distancing” for our customers. Visitors may receive a temperature scan and inquiry about current health. Please call the City Manager’s office or department offices on theCity’s website for further information.

Note: Financial transactions can be handled electronically and via mail. If you need to meet someone, you can call the department’s extension directly. Phone numbers are listed under each department below.

MUNICIPAL BUILDING

For the safety of our employees and the public, the City of Oak Ridge Municipal Building is closed to the public but is moving to a public check-in area where visitors can be escorted to secured areas of the building.

Departmental services are still available electronically or by appointment. This precaution should limit potential exposures to these employees.

If you need to reach a department, call the number listed below for each department or click here for a list of all departments. You can also reach a department by email or social media.

You can also reach a department by email or social media. Executive order 16 allowing governing bodies to meet electronically is expected to be extended past May 18. Therefore, official meetings may continue to occur electronically via “Go to Meeting” or “Zoom”. A limited number of boards and commissions will meet electronically and only if necessary. An official record of the meetings will be established for review on the City of Oak Ridge website.

LIBRARY

(865) 425-3455

The library book drop reopened May 4 , but no overdue charges will be applied until further notice.

but no overdue charges will be applied until further notice. The library will begin curbside delivery of library materials beginning in mid-May. Watch the library’s website and Facebook page for more details.

and for more details. The library will be getting a new roof. Construction scheduling will be worked out. Stay tuned for changes in schedule.

UTILITIES

(865) 425-3400

The lobby to the Utilities Business Office (UBO) is closed until further notice.

Customers should make payments online or make arrangements by calling (865) 425-3400.

City Utilities staff is following the COVID-19 closely, with an eye toward opening the office over the next several weeks.

CENTRAL SERVICES

(865) 425-1875

For the safety of our employees and the public, the Central Services Complex is closed to the public until further notice.

Public Works and Electrical Department services are still on-going, and this precaution should help limit exposure to these employees.

If you need to reach Public Works, please call 865-425-1875 and for the Electric Department, call 865-425-1803.

The Annual Citywide Household Trash Pick-up , which was set for April 6, has been postponed until further notice. A release will be sent out when a new start date is scheduled.

, which was set for April 6, has been postponed until further notice. A release will be sent out when a new start date is scheduled. The Waste Connections Convenience Center on Warehouse Road will accept bulk items and metal again on May 4 and will accept brush and yard waste on May 18, 2020. More information can be found here.

FIRE DEPARTMENT

(865) 425-3520

All citizen visits and tours to fire stations and headquarters have been suspended.

Fire administration may be reached via phone at (865) 425-3520.

Businesses with questions for the Fire Marshal about reopening can contact Travis Solomon at (865) 425-3524.

POLICE DEPARTMENT

(865) 425-3504

The main entrance to the police department is closed to the public.

To file police reports, citizens should call the police department for guidance at (865) 425-3504.

Crime tips can still be reported online.

CITY COURT

(865) 425-3536

City of Oak Ridge – City Courts

P.O. Box 1

Oak Ridge, TN 37831

ANIMAL CONTROL

(865) 425-3423

Oak Ridge Animal Shelter is temporarily closed to the public to ensure the safety and health of animals, employees, volunteers and visitors.

Animal Control will continue to respond to animal emergencies.

Adoptions and owner reclaims must be scheduled by calling (865) 425-3423.

Aggressive and loose animals in the city limits will be responded to by Animal Control. Animal Control may be reached during normal business hours, Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at (865) 425-3423. If you have a problem after-hours, you can call the Oak Ridge Police Departments non-emergency number (865) 425-4399.

SENIOR CENTER

(865) 425-3999

The Senior Center is closed until further notice. Planning is now occurring for a phased reopening.

The ETHRA Senior Nutrition Program Home Delivered Meals (“Meals On Wheels”) will continue.

The MyRide program is discontinued. Residents may schedule rides with ETHRA transit services.

RECREATION & PARKS

(865) 425-3450

remain closed until further notice.

here.

CENTENNIAL GOLF COURSE

(865) 425-3450

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

(865) 425-3531

For more information, contact the City Manager’s office at 865-425-3550.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

