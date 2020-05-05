ORPD to celebrate National Police Week with Peace Officers Memorial Day Ceremony, virtual 5K

Brad Jones

(Submitted) OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (May 4, 2020) – The Oak Ridge Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies across the country in celebrating National Police Week, May 10-16, 2020. As part of the week-long observance, the department will host a virtual Peace Officers Memorial Day Ceremony on Friday, May 15, and a virtual 5K to honor law enforcement personnel.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s ceremony will be streamed on the Oak Ridge Police Department’s Facebook page. The public and all law enforcement officers are invited to watch online this year.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. in front of the Oak Ridge Municipal Building.

The keynote speaker will be Oak Ridge Police Chief Robin Smith.

Also new this year, the Oak Ridge Police Department is hosting a virtual 5K in place of the Law Enforcement Memorial Run. Beginning on May 10, runners are encouraged to complete a 5K sometime during National Police Week and track it in an app like RunKeeper, Map My Run, Nike Run Club, Strava and/or Fitbit. Once you complete the run, share your time, map and/or post a picture of you on your run on the Oak Ridge Law Enforcement Memorial Run Facebook event!

Please complete the run by the end of National Police Week on May 16.

For more information on the Oak Ridge Police Department, National Police Week or the Peace Officers Memorial Day Service, contact ORPD at (865) 425-3504.

