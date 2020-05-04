Harriman Fire Department responds to fire in Lee Village

The Harriman Fire Dept responded to a house fire in the Lee Village community north of the Downtown Area just after 6pm Sunday. The HFD asked for assistance from both Rockwood and Kingston fire through the mutual aid agreement. According to Fire Chief Brad Daniels, The fire crews were flagged down by a neighbor close to the fire located at 210 Lee Village Ave. and upon arrival he said his crews saw light smoke coming from the residence . They at this point forced entry and saw the fire in the kitchen area and after about 20 minutes got it under control. He did say the woman who resided there lost several cats in the fire but firefighters were able to save some of them . No injuries were reported to the owner of firefighters.
