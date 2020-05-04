LifeStar transports one Friday after wreck in Harriman

Dudley Evans 22 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 393 Views

UPDATE: We were told the lady that was airlifted via LifeStar did pass away due to injuries suffered in this crash. We will again, bring you more once we receive the police report from the THP.

Original Story

Still awaiting the report on the two car T-bone type accident in Harriman Friday just before 3pm that sent one person via LifeStar and two others by ground ambulance to area hospitals. The accident caused delays for motorists as they combed thru the Lowes Kroger parking lot to get around the scene . The accident happened at the center entrance of The Pinnacle Point Shopping Center primarily in the crossover blocking both west bound lanes of Hwy 70 and one eastbound lane. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and as they release the report to the media we will
bring it to you.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

Harriman Fire Department responds to fire in Lee Village

The Harriman Fire Dept responded to a house fire in the Lee Village community north …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: