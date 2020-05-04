LifeStar transports one Friday after wreck in Harriman

UPDATE: We were told the lady that was airlifted via LifeStar did pass away due to injuries suffered in this crash. We will again, bring you more once we receive the police report from the THP.

Original Story

Still awaiting the report on the two car T-bone type accident in Harriman Friday just before 3pm that sent one person via LifeStar and two others by ground ambulance to area hospitals. The accident caused delays for motorists as they combed thru the Lowes Kroger parking lot to get around the scene . The accident happened at the center entrance of The Pinnacle Point Shopping Center primarily in the crossover blocking both west bound lanes of Hwy 70 and one eastbound lane. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and as they release the report to the media we will

bring it to you.

