The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating an incident where a Dump Truck struck a bicyclist in South Roane County Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around Indian Shadows Lane. LifeStar was called to transport the victim, whom reports stated was stable at the scene prior
to be transported but had several fractures. More information on this when we receive it.
Dump Truck strikes a bicyclist in South Roane County Saturday
