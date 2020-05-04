Clinton City Hall lobby reopened; court cases delayed

The lobby at Clinton City Hall reopened with limited access this morning (Monday, May 4th).

While most walk-in services will be available, meetings with city officials will be by appointment only, or conducted over the telephone.

For additional information, call Clinton City Hall at 865-457-0424



Due to a recent Tennessee Supreme Court order extending the judicial state of emergency until May 31st, Clinton City Court sessions scheduled for this Tuesday, May 5th, and next Tuesday, May 12th have been canceled.

According to city officials, “at this time it’s unlikely that any City Court sessions will be conducted this month.”

The city is urging anyone who has a court date scheduled for May to watch for announcements on its Facebook page or call City Hall at 865-457-0424 for more information

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

