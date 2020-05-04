UCG calls for virus testing for all state inmates

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Unified Command Group announced Friday that all Tennessee Department of Correction inmates will be testing for COVID-19 beginning this week.

The announcement follows results from Trousdale Turner Correctional Center where 1,224 inmates and 22 staff tested positive for the virus, 98% of whom, according to both the Department of Correction and the health Department, who tested positive were described as being asymptomatic.

Of the 1,156 new positive cases confirmed statewide on Friday, 897 are from Trousdale Turner.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

