County Budget Director gives update on budget cycle

Roane County Budget Director,

Connie Aytes

Roane County Budget Director, Connie Aytes, gives the county an update on this years budget cycle ongoing and the picture doesn’t look as bright financially for the county as she and others would like. Aytes stated in the County newsletter this month that April 20th was our first meeting dealing with the 2020/2021 Budget. This year will not be an easy one. Many hurdles to climb. Revenue is short, Certified Tax Rate will not be official until June and even then, there could be some changes that the Commission will have to address if the Certified Tax Rate causes us to lose money or if it causes an increase. That will be unknown until September. So, please be patient with our committee and County Executive, we will do what ever we can to get us a budget that we can all live with and be proud of.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

