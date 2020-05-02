Drive-thru testing available weekdays at AC Health Department

The Anderson County Health Department has been performing COVID-19 testing, but Wednesday, announced that they have added drive-thru testing. No appointment is necessary.
Testing windows are weekdays from 9 to 11 am and also from 1 to 3 pm.
