Campbell County Commission appoints 5 to Equalization Board

Wednesday night the Campbell County Commission met via Zoom to appoint members to the county equalization board.

Angel Richardson, Martha Wells, Marlene Broadway; Keith Clotfelter and Jerry Neal were all appointed to the Board on Wednesday.

The county equalization board is appointed to review all property dispute claims where those who feels like their property taxes based on their tax rate and costs, can bring those concerns to this board in Campbell county.

During the 5 year re-appraisal year coming up all counties appoint similar board members to serve.

