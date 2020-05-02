Wartburg PD warns of counterfeit bills

The Wartburg Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday to warn the community, especially business owners, about the recent passing of counterfeit $20 bills.

Wartburg Police say that officers are asking “community members, particularly our business owners and operators, to be wary of any $20 bill being passed at their establishment and to take reasonable precautions to identify counterfeit money.”

In the post, police say that if a suspected bill is received, owners and/or employees should try to maintain possession of the bill, and note descriptors and/or other potential identifying information of the person passing the bill.

The post goes on to say to “please contact 911 for any suspicious activity and always think safety first for yourself, your employees, and customers.” The post includes a link to the Federal Reserve website, which provides tips on identifying fake currency: www.federalreserve.gov/faqs/currency_12597.htm

