Wartburg PD warns of counterfeit bills

Brad Jones 6 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 73 Views

The Wartburg Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday to warn the community, especially business owners, about the recent passing of counterfeit $20 bills.

Wartburg Police say that officers are asking “community members, particularly our business owners and operators, to be wary of any $20 bill being passed at their establishment and to take reasonable precautions to identify counterfeit money.”

In the post, police say that if a suspected bill is received, owners and/or employees should try to maintain possession of the bill, and note descriptors and/or other potential identifying information of the person passing the bill.

The post goes on to say to “please contact 911 for any suspicious activity and always think safety first for yourself, your employees, and customers.” The post includes a link to the Federal Reserve website, which provides tips on identifying fake currency: www.federalreserve.gov/faqs/currency_12597.htm

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

City Council moves meeting to May 18th

The Clinton City Council meeting regularly set for the fourth Monday in May has been …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: