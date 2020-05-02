Bids opened for 205 Main

Sealed bids were opened this week for the property at 205 Main Street in Clinton that has been a thorn in the side of the county since it was purchased in late 2017 for use as a Senior Center. The building cost the county $600,000 but soon after it opened as a senior center, mold and other issues were discovered that made it unusable for that purpose. After a previous attempt to auction the property did not generate the interest county officials hoped for and after finding no use for it as a county government building, the former events center was put up for bid again earlier this year.

County Commissioner Josh Anderson says that the county received two bids on the property. One is from Rusty Rusty Wallace Chevrolet for $300,000, and the other, higher bid of $400,100 was submitted by an individual who “intends to use the property as a mechanic shop/retail sales business, and will continue leasing a portion of the parking lot,” according to Commissioner Anderson. The County Commission will consider the offers later this month.

