Ashley Nicole Collins, Clinton

Ashley Nicole Collins age 31 of Clinton TN, passed away at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville TN, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Ashley was very outgoing and energetic, she enjoyed cooking and spending time with her children. One of her signature dishes was cheesy chicken pasta, which everyone seemed to really enjoy. She also loved to color and draw. She was very talented at this and created many fine pieces. She had many friends and loved to spend her free time hanging out with them.

Ashley is survived by her mother, Christina Ann Crowley Lenderman of Clinton TN; father, Lindy Collins of Arkansas; grandmother Barbara Harper of Clinton TN; daughters, Hannah Marie Collins, Haleigh Ann Collins, and Hasady Brooklynn Collins all of Clinton TN; sisters, Katlyn Dianna Beets and Destiny Cheyenne Crowley; and a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations should be made to Jones Mortuary, 375 N Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716. Ashley’s services are incomplete at this time, and will be announced at later date by Jones Mortuary in Clinton TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton TN, is in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

