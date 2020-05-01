Jerry Alvin Lawson, Greeneville

Jerry Alvin Lawson, age 70 of Greeneville, TN passed away at Diversicare Nursing Home in Oak Ridge on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Jerry was retired from MECO in Greeneville and was also a Mason. He enjoyed attending auctions, gardening and he loved spending time his family. He had a heart of gold and was always there to help anyone in need.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman Grant and Josphine Marie Lawson;

Sisters, Judy Lee, Maggie Sue, and Florence Janie Lawson;

Brother, Charles Allen Lawson, Sr.

He is survived by his daughter, Lorie Ann Chamberlain of Oliver Springs;

Former Son-in-Law, Kane Chamberlain;

Granddaughters, Katelyn Danielle Chamberlain of Petros, Courtney Deanna Chamberlain of Knoxville, and Destiny Hope Chamberlain of Wartburg;

Great-grandchildren, Coraline Monhollen, Avery King Frazier, and Willow Melody Miller;

Sisters, Tina Kay (Ricky) Sparks of Gray, TN and Penny Marie Johnson of Mosheim, TN;

Brothers, Sherman David Lawson, Sr. of Mohawk, TN, Billy (June) Lawson of Flintstone, GA, and Bobby Lawson, Sr. of Mohawk, TN;

And a host of cousins and other family members and good friends.

Jerry chose cremation. A “Celebration of Life Service” will be held at a later date.

