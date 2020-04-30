Reno’s Sporting Goods Under New Ownership!

Dear Customer and Coaches:

We are excited to inform you that effective Friday, March 20, 2020, Reno’s Sporting Goods is now under new ownership and management. We know the last few months have been filled with uncertainly and difficult times due to the COVID-19 virus, however during the shutdown we have taken this opportunity to develop a plan and strategy of how we can better serve our customers moving forward.

What Does This Mean for You?

The Reno’s Sporting Goods store that has been a part of this area for years will continue to offer the same products and services that you’ve come to know and trust. However, our renewed commitment and focus will introduce innovative, new resources and capabilities to improve the value of the high-quality products and customer service you deserve. We believe that good customer service is achieved when we exceed your expectations, andlook forward to the opportunity to earn your trust and become a part of your team.

What Does This Mean for Us?

The current team in place at Reno’s will continue to serve you as before. With new leadership, an updated vision, and the goal of exceeding your expectations, we are committed to providing our team with the necessary tools and guidance to empower excellence for you.

Our Story Continues…

My wife Samantha and I, first and foremost, believe in the power and direction from our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Our desire is to ensure that we are in God’s will and our endeavors further His kingdom in everything we do. We believe in the power of small business and community service, and we take pride in what we do and where we are from. We hope to use the experience and knowledge gained from the success of our other businesses, Beyond All Measure and Pioneer Technology, to help your team, club, church, group, or company achieve its goals.

Looking Ahead:

During this exciting time of transition, we will set goals and prioritize initiatives for improvement. We are looking forward to meeting everyone and learning how we can be of service. As we look ahead, we will be transitioning our brand from Reno’s Sporting Goods to E2 Sports to better serve you.

We Want to Hear from You:

Please reach out to us at any time if you have questions. We want to quickly gain a better understanding of how we can serve you and what services and products you would like to see from us in the future.



Sincerely,

Adam Lloyd

Owner

[email protected]

Mobile: 865-235-7558

Samantha Lloyd

Owner

[email protected]

Mobile: 865-789-5025

Mark Napier

General Manager

[email protected]

Mobile: 865-765-0146

