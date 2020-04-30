Reno’s Sporting Goods Under New Ownership!

Brad Jones 17 hours ago Featured, News, Sports Leave a comment 387 Views

Dear Customer and Coaches:
We are excited to inform you that effective Friday, March 20, 2020, Reno’s Sporting Goods is now under new ownership and management.  We know the last few months have been filled with uncertainly and difficult times due to the COVID-19 virus, however during the shutdown we have taken this opportunity to develop a plan and strategy of how we can better serve our customers moving forward. 

What Does This Mean for You?
The Reno’s Sporting Goods store that has been a part of this area for years will continue to offer the same products and services that you’ve come to know and trust. However, our renewed commitment and focus will introduce innovative, new resources and capabilities to improve the value of the high-quality products and customer service you deserve. We believe that good customer service is achieved when we exceed your expectations, andlook forward to the opportunity to earn your trust and become a part of your team. 

What Does This Mean for Us?
The current team in place at Reno’s will continue to serve you as before. With new leadership, an updated vision, and the goal of exceeding your expectations, we are committed to providing our team with the necessary tools and guidance to empower excellence for you.

Our Story Continues…
My wife Samantha and I, first and foremost, believe in the power and direction from our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Our desire is to ensure that we are in God’s will and our endeavors further His kingdom in everything we do. We believe in the power of small business and community service, and we take pride in what we do and where we are from. We hope to use the experience and knowledge gained from the success of our other businesses, Beyond All Measure and Pioneer Technology, to help your team, club, church, group, or company achieve its goals. 

Looking Ahead:
During this exciting time of transition, we will set goals and prioritize initiatives for improvement. We are looking forward to meeting everyone and learning how we can be of service. As we look ahead, we will be transitioning our brand from Reno’s Sporting Goods to E2 Sports to better serve you. 
We Want to Hear from You:
Please reach out to us at any time if you have questions. We want to quickly gain a better understanding of how we can serve you and what services and products you would like to see from us in the future.

Sincerely,

Adam Lloyd
Owner
[email protected]
Mobile:  865-235-7558

Samantha Lloyd
Owner
[email protected]
Mobile:  865-789-5025

Mark Napier
General Manager
[email protected]
Mobile:  865-765-0146

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane State offers virtual student counseling sessions during COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting decision to close Roane State campuses and move to …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: