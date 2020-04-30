Pamela Jean Jones, Clinton

Pamela Jean Jones, 65, passed away April 28, 2020 in Clinton, TN. She was born in New Castle, Indiana to Beverly Jean Robinson (Jean) and the late Elmer Alvin Robinson (Robbie). She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Allen Jones III; her father, Elmer Alvin Robinson; and her sister, Donna Wood.

Pamela graduated from Vero Beach High school in 1971 and went on to graduate with a degree in nursing from Indian River Community College in 1974. She was passionate in her career as a labor and delivery nurse at the University of Tennessee Hospital for 18 years.

Pamela was married to the late Robert Allen Jones III for 35 years. She was a devoted wife and loved her husband dearly. Her interests included traveling with her husband and family, spending time with her grandchildren, listening to music (especially Michael Bolton), taking walks with her dog, Oliver, arts & crafts, and decorating for Christmas.

Pamela is survived by her mother, Beverly Jean Snyder-Robinson of Dayton, TN; sons, Robert A. Jones IV (Bobby) and fiancé, Jonni of Loudon, TN; Michael Jones and wife, Allison of Clinton, TN; Sean Jones of Sumter, SC; grandchildren, Jordan Jones of Knoxville, TN; Caroline and Emerson Jones of Clinton, TN; brother, Robbie Robinson and wife, Nancy of Sebastian, FL; sister, Suzanne Davis of Dayton, TN; stepmother, Barbara Robinson of Sebastian, FL; special nieces Shannon Hemness and Kathy Sherman; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A family interment will be held at Crestlawn Cemetery in Vero Beach, FL on Friday, May 8 th. A Celebration of Life for Pam will be held locally at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Pam may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

