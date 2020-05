Harry Lee Bridge, age 91 of Andersonville passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Harry was born March 1, 1929 in Marshall, North Carolina to the late George and Lula Rice Bridges.

The family will have a graveside service 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Marshall, North Carolina at the Roberts Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

