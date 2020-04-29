Accidental Shooting in Rockwood

This afternoon shortly before 3pm an incident in Rockwood a man suffered a gunshot wound that was accidental, according to Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett. He stated it happened inside the Roane Vape Shop which is in the same shopping center facility that the Tennessee Department of Safety.   Stinnett said two men were looking at a pistol inside the vape shop when the gun went off striking one man, whom we did not get a name on, in the ankle. No serious injuries were reported to the man believed to be in his 60’s. He was transported to Methodist Medical Center by ambulance. More details when they become available.

