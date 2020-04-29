Kirklan Henson White, Lake City

Kirklan Henson White, age 23, of Lake City, left us on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born on April 7, 1997 in Knoxville, TN to Joseph White and Karen Sweeten Lynch. Kirklan was a graduate of Clinton High School Class of 2015 where he was the percussion captain in the band and an Eagle Scout. He had a great love for music and his friends. Kirklan will always be loved and missed. Joined in death by: Mother of his children, Hannah Cherry and unborn son Tate Oliver.

 Survived by:
Children……….…Kalliope Raine  
Brother…………..Andrew Lynch
Grandparents…Larry Jo and Linda White
                            Carol Sweeten
                            Frank Sweeten
Aunts……………..Gina Sweeten and Dawn White
A Host of other family and friends

Family and friends may call at their convenience on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 10-1PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Graveside service will be at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 2:00PM with Rev. Roger Pugh officiating.

www.Holleygamble.com

