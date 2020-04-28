Waste Connections to return to accepting bulk items, brush in May

Brad Jones

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (April 28, 2020) – The Waste Connections Convenience Center located at 400 Warehouse Road will begin accepting bulk items again next week and will accept brush and yard waste in mid-May.

The center had temporarily stopped accepting these items due to COVID-19.

Starting on May 4, Waste Connections’ Convenience Center will accept bulk items and metal. It will begin accepting brush and yard waste on May 18, 2020.

Any bulk waste, along with brush, needs to be shorter than 5 feet in length.

In addition, Waste Connections will be implementing a designated entry to and exit from the facility and expects to have this in place by June 1. People will need to enter from Oak Ridge Turnpike at the top gate on Bogola Road and exit from the lower gate on Warehouse Road (map attached below).

The City’s normal residential trash collection service is still operating and is not affected but citizens should remember that all waste should be bagged, tied and placed in a can in order to be picked up.

As a reminder, contractors are not allowed to bring waste to the convenience center. Contractors must bring their waste to the landfill.

The annual Citywide Household Trash Pickup, which would’ve happened earlier this month, is still slated to be rescheduled. A release will be sent out when a new start date is set.

If you have any questions or need more information, please contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656.

