Imogene “Mammy” Wright, New River

Imogene “Mammy” Wright, age 84, of New River, TN, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born May 18, 1935 in Anderson County, TN to the late Melton and Annie Duncan Phillips. Imogene was a member of the New Pilot Baptist Church in New River, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Lee Wright.
Survivors
Daughters
Rosemary Phillips & Bob Sharp Clinton, TN
Betty & L.D. Hamby New River, TN
Frankie & Larry Byrge Lake City, TN
Dinnie & Larry Burchfield Lake City, TN
Sons
Terry Wright & Paula Drain Alabama
Roger Wright & Dorothy Synder New River, TN
Michael Wright New River, TN
Sisters
Geneva Patterson
Brothers
Kinley Phillips
Leroy Phillps
Dal Phillips
Cline Phillips
Grandchildren
Ruth Byrge, Brenda Lucky, Daniel Hamby, Kathy Byrge, Marcia Pitts, David Byrge, Larry Burchfield, Barry Burchfield, Jessica Rittenhouse, Kimberly Reynolds, Justin Wright, Victoria Wright, Kristen Wright and Monica Ford whom she raised.
Great Grandchildren #30
Great Great Grandchildren #9
A Host of Family and Friends
Visitation: Family and Friends can visit at their convenience from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Graveside Service: 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Byrge Cemetery in New River, TN with Rev. David Walker Officiating. The Interment will follow the Graveside Service.
You may also view Imogene’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.