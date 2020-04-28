Domestic Altercation turns into Pursuit and Arrest for Roane County Deputies

Brad Jones 12 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1,087 Views

Jayson B. Turner, 28

Roane County deputies responded yesterday (Monday, April 27, 2020) to a physical domestic altercation taking place in a vehicle on Sugar Grove Road at Skyline Drive in Harriman. A witness told officers a female victim attempted to get out of the vehicle and was dragged several feet. The report states the driver, 28-year-old Jayson B. Turner, stepped out of the vehicle, went to the witness to spit in her face. Turner and the victim then left the scene but Kingston police saw them traveling a short time later on I-40 and a chase ensued. Turner got onto Pine Ridge Road, ran a red light at Ruritan Road nearly colliding with another vehicle head-on. Turner stopped briefly on Foster Road where the victim got out then the chase resumed and later ended on Trenton Street. Turner was arrested on numerous charges including aggravated assault, assault, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and evading arrest.

1 39-16-603(b)-FD Evading arrest in motor vehicle creating risk to bystanders
2 55-8-149 Requirements for stop signs — Vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop
signs — Penalty.
3 55-8-152 Speed limits — Penalties.
4 55-10-205 Reckless Driving
5 55-8-132 Failure To Yeild To Emergency Vehicle
6 55-50-504 Driving On Revoked/Suspended License
7 39-16-603(b)-FD Evading arrest in motor vehicle creating risk to bystanders
8 39-13-103(a)(b) Reckless Endangerment
9 55-10-205 Reckless Driving
10 36-3-611 Violation Of No Contact Order/Ex Parte Order Of Protection
11 BOND REVOCA Bond Revocation
12 39-13-102 Aggravated Assault
13 39-13-101 Assault (Simple)

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Anderson Co. boat ramps open; campgrounds, playgrounds closed

CLINTON—The boat ramps located at Anderson County parks have been reopened for use by the …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: