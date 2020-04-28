Domestic Altercation turns into Pursuit and Arrest for Roane County Deputies

Jayson B. Turner, 28

Roane County deputies responded yesterday (Monday, April 27, 2020) to a physical domestic altercation taking place in a vehicle on Sugar Grove Road at Skyline Drive in Harriman. A witness told officers a female victim attempted to get out of the vehicle and was dragged several feet. The report states the driver, 28-year-old Jayson B. Turner, stepped out of the vehicle, went to the witness to spit in her face. Turner and the victim then left the scene but Kingston police saw them traveling a short time later on I-40 and a chase ensued. Turner got onto Pine Ridge Road, ran a red light at Ruritan Road nearly colliding with another vehicle head-on. Turner stopped briefly on Foster Road where the victim got out then the chase resumed and later ended on Trenton Street. Turner was arrested on numerous charges including aggravated assault, assault, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and evading arrest.

1 39-16-603(b)-FD Evading arrest in motor vehicle creating risk to bystanders

2 55-8-149 Requirements for stop signs — Vehicles and streetcars must stop at stop

signs — Penalty.

3 55-8-152 Speed limits — Penalties.

4 55-10-205 Reckless Driving

5 55-8-132 Failure To Yeild To Emergency Vehicle

6 55-50-504 Driving On Revoked/Suspended License

7 39-16-603(b)-FD Evading arrest in motor vehicle creating risk to bystanders

8 39-13-103(a)(b) Reckless Endangerment

9 55-10-205 Reckless Driving

10 36-3-611 Violation Of No Contact Order/Ex Parte Order Of Protection

11 BOND REVOCA Bond Revocation

12 39-13-102 Aggravated Assault

13 39-13-101 Assault (Simple)

