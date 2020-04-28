ICONIC ROANE COUNTY RESTAURANT OWNER, “LOTTIE” O’BRIEN, PASSES AWAY AT AGE 94

Brad Jones 13 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 282 Views

Lieselotte “Lottie” O’Brien, 94, passed away April 27, 2020

An iconic Roane County restaurant owner and pizza maker passed away this morning. Lieselotte “Lottie” O’Brien was 94 years old. She owned and ran Mama Mia’s Restaurant and Pizzeria in Kingston since February 4, 1971.

She was born in Augsburg, Germany, and came to America in 1950, after marrying William O’Brien, a U.S. serviceman. Miss Lottie served as a switchboard operator in Germany during World War II and met her husband during the way.

Lieselotte, as she was known back in Germany, had never even heard of pizza before leaving her Bavarian homeland. She learned the art of pizza making in America, from her Italian mother-in-law, Dorothy Caccia.

Her husband’s involvement with the TVA brought them to Roane County, and Lottie opened Mama Mia’s. Roane State Community College in Roane County had opened its doors the same year, and Mama Mia’s would come to be a popular hangout for Roane State students and staff.

Miss Lottie was at the restaurant every day it was open. She worked a 13-hour shift making everything from scratch. She even threw her own pizza dough. Lottie’s cooking techniques were old school. She bakes pizza on a bed of cornmeal in an antique Blake brick oven brought to Kingston from New York.

Miss Lottie served citizens of Roane County and all over the nation that came to Kingston to try her famous pizza for nearly 50 years. She will be missed by many.

Funeral arrangements will be announced soon.

Isaac Fowler, a filmmaker from Kingston produced a short documentary in 2018 for a Senior project at the University of Tennessee. Here is that project:

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Anderson Co. boat ramps open; campgrounds, playgrounds closed

CLINTON—The boat ramps located at Anderson County parks have been reopened for use by the …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: