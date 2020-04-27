John (Johnny) Thomas Reyes, Kingston

John (Johnny) Thomas Reyes, age 33 of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born May 25, 1986 in Knoxville. He was an avid UT Football fan who also loved watching & playing basketball. Johnny loved to listen to music and reading his Bible. He enjoyed being outside and always tried to make sure everyone was happy.  He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.  Preceded in death by his grandmother, Carol Smith.
 
SURVIVORS
Mother & Step-father        Connie & Jack Morton of Kingston
 
Father                                  Angel Reyes of Tucson, AZ
 
Grandfather                        Jack Smith of Kingston
 
Sisters                                  Christina Reyes of Goodlettsville
                                              Ashley Reyes of Phoenix, AZ
                                              Anya Reyes of Tucson, AZ
 
Brother                                 Tyler Olson of San Diego, CA
 
Special Cousins                    Jeff Smith and Sebrina Humphreys of Kingston
                                             
Aunts                                     Janene Cofer and Jackie Spoor of Kingston
                                             
Uncle                                     Randy Collins of California
 
A host of extended family & friends
 

Due to the COVID-19 mandates and public gathering limitations, a graveside service will be held Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating.  Flowers can be ordered online by using our funeral store link below and will be delivered by a local florist to Fraker Funeral Home.  Online register book can also be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.

