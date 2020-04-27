Edward Arthur Avery, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Edward is predeceased by his wife, Peggy.

Survived by his daughter, Yvonne Kimberly Boswell, his son, Blake, 7 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

Edward loved God and God’s Word. He enjoyed sharing God’s love with others. He loved being with, laughing, and sharing life with his family. While working at Food City, Kingston, he became well known for his friendly nature and work ethic. His favorite verse was John 3:16. His greatest desire was for others to see the need for Christ as their Savior and to “keep praising the Lord”.

Graveside service will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, May 1, 2020 at Childs Memorial Cemetery in Harriman with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Liberty Baptist Church Missionary Program, PO Box 447, Kingston, Tennessee 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

