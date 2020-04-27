George “J.T.’ DeVaney, Rockwood

Mr. George “J.T.’ DeVaney, age 95, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee.

He was born May 9, 1924 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mr. DeVaney was a member of First Baptist Church in Rockwood where he served as a Lifetime Deacon and also taught Sunday School for many years. He was also a retired carpenter with Tennessee Valley Authority and was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Lum DeVaney and Helen Dora Wallace DeVaney; son, Doug DeVaney; granddaughter, Aaron DeVaney; sisters, Thelma Hughes and Betty Ann Thomas; and brothers, Eugene DeVaney, Robert DeVaney, Billy DeVaney, and Mack DeVaney.

Survivors include: Wife of 71 years:Lena DeVaney of Rockwood, TN Daughter:Yvonne Thomas and husband, Paul of Powell, TN Sons:Tom DeVaney of Rockwood, TN David DeVaney of Rockwood, TN Grandchildren:Derrick Seiber & wife, Dana of Kingston, TN Daniel DeVaney & wife, Jacquie of Astoria, OR Misty Hensley of Willis, TX Several Great Grandchildren and Great-Great Grandchildren who were so dearly loved Sister:Louise Crabtree and husband, Robert of Rockwood, TN Brothers:Ray DeVaney & wife, Phyllis of Rockwood, TN Don DeVaney & wife, Gail of Kingston, TN Howard DeVaney of Rockwood, TN And many other relatives and friends.

Due to the corona (COVID-19) pandemic, out of concern for public health, and in accordance with government guidelines, Private graveside services and interment will be held in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee with Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating. A public memorial service will be announced and held at later date when it is safe for everyone to attend. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. George “J.T.” DeVaney.

