Hannah Sierra Cherry, Clinton

Hannah Sierra Cherry and her unborn son, Tate Oliver Cherry passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. Hannah was born August 4, 1994 and graduated from Clinton High School in 2012 where she was a member of the Color Guard. Throughout her life Hannah always enjoyed going on family vacations.
Hannah is preceded in death by her mother, Jennifer Ward Cherry.
She is survived by:
Daughters…………… Aleigha Marie Latella of Clinton
Kalliope Raine Cherry of Clinton
Father……………. David Cherry of FL
Sister……………. Rebecca Guile & husband Aaron of Clinton
Brother…………… Christian Cherry of Maryville
Grandmother………….. Sherry Ward of Maryville
Grandfather……………. Robert Ward of Knoxville
Paternal Grandmother………. Janice Kidwell of Clinton
Aunts…….. Amanda Bolli of Maryville
Megan Ward of Brooklyn, NY
Paternal aunts……… Susan Morrison & husband Carl of Clinton
Lynne Murphy of Claxton
Paternal uncle…….. Doug Kidwell of Clinton
Several loving cousins and host of other family members
Friends and family can call at their convenience from 10:00-1:00 pm, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Hannah and Tate’s graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Sunset Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.
