Hannah Sierra Cherry, Clinton

Hannah Sierra Cherry and her unborn son, Tate Oliver Cherry passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. Hannah was born August 4, 1994 and graduated from Clinton High School in 2012 where she was a member of the Color Guard. Throughout her life Hannah always enjoyed going on family vacations.

Hannah is preceded in death by her mother, Jennifer Ward Cherry.

She is survived by:

Daughters…………… Aleigha Marie Latella of Clinton

Kalliope Raine Cherry of Clinton

Father……………. David Cherry of FL

Sister……………. Rebecca Guile & husband Aaron of Clinton

Brother…………… Christian Cherry of Maryville

Grandmother………….. Sherry Ward of Maryville

Grandfather……………. Robert Ward of Knoxville

Paternal Grandmother………. Janice Kidwell of Clinton

Aunts…….. Amanda Bolli of Maryville

Megan Ward of Brooklyn, NY

Paternal aunts……… Susan Morrison & husband Carl of Clinton

Lynne Murphy of Claxton

Paternal uncle…….. Doug Kidwell of Clinton

Several loving cousins and host of other family members

Friends and family can call at their convenience from 10:00-1:00 pm, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Hannah and Tate’s graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Sunset Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

