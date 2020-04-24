Lois Aileen Canup went home to be with the Lord on April 23, 2020. She was in her home and was surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl E. Canup. They had been married for 42 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents, C.H. and Effie Sauceman. Brother, Wendell Sauceman. Sisters, Dorothy Weaver and Wilma Miller. Two great-grandchildren, Matthew Ryan and MaKayla Aileen. Four other great-grandchildren were among those that welcomed her home.

She is survived by her children; Wendye and Ronnie Edgemon, Peggy and Dale Hayes all of Ten Mile, TN, and Richard Canup of Kingston, TN. Surviving grandchildren include Jonathan and Melissa Edgemon of Knoxville, TN, Melissa and Jason Halcomb of Kingston, TN, Amanda and Shawn Reece of Madisonville, TN, Lori and Scott Kennedy of McComb, MS, Kelly and Brice Chapman of Kingston, TN, Joseph and Jody Hayes of Ten Mile, TN, Andrew and Megan Hayes of Chattanooga, TN, Tyson and Crystal Canup of Kingston, TN, Kyle and Taylor Canup of Knoxville, TN. Special grandchildren, Wally Teague and Kimberly Matherly and fifteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers; Bill and Jim Sauceman. Sisters; Ruth French, Zella Anderson, Linda Waggoner and Wanda Joiner. With grateful appreciation, the family wishes to acknowledge the staff at Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston and Amedisys Hospice of Sweetwater. Family members Jonathan Edgemon, Trintin Edgemon, Elijah Payne, Tyson Canup, Kyle Canup, Joseph Hayes, Andrew Hayes and Travis Rose are honorary pallbearers.

Due to the current COVID-19 mandates there will be a private family viewing at Kykers in Kingston followed by a graveside service at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ted Clower and Pastor Adrian Jones officiating. Tony Clower will provide special music.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Amedisys Foundation 165 New Highway 68 Sweetwater, TN 37874.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Canup Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

