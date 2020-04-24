Anderson Co. boat ramps open; campgrounds, playgrounds closed

CLINTON—The boat ramps located at Anderson County parks have been reopened for use by the public, effective Friday, April 24.

However, while the boat ramps are now open, campgrounds and playgrounds within the county parks are still closed due to the coronavirus, COVID-19.

The seven parks or boat ramps maintained by Anderson County are under the leadership of the county’s Conservation Board.  Operations currently are aligning with guidelines for the state’s park system.

For more information, call the Anderson County Park office at (865) 494-9352.

