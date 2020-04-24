Anderson Co. under state guidelines for reopening businesses

CLINTON—Governor Bill Lee, on Friday morning, announced his administration’s guidelines for reopening business and industry across the State of Tennessee. Anderson County is one of the 89 counties that falls under the guidance issued by the State.

The Governor is working separately with Knox, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Shelby, and Sullivan counties and their health departments to plan their own re-opening strategies.

With the expiration of Governor Lee’s “Safer at Home” orders, guidance for restaurant re-opening recommends that restaurants re-open with 50-percent of their occupancy rates, and with social-distancing restrictions in place – on Monday, April 27. The State recommends no live music and that restaurant bars should be kept closed. Likewise, with the same recommended social-distancing restrictions in place, retail businesses can re-open on Wednesday, April 29.

Guidelines for re-opening gyms and fitness centers, churches, physicians’ offices and hospitals will be provided next week, the Governor said.

At this time, all close-contact businesses – such as hair, nail and tanning salons, and tattoo parlors – will not reopen until phase two of the Governor’s plan, with information forthcoming next week from the State.

For more information about the guidelines for re-opening restaurants and retail businesses, visit the Anderson County Government website, www.anderson-county.com and click on the “Business Guidelines” link near the bottom of the page, or download information from the State website at: https://www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19/economic-recovery.html.

Citizens are reminded that the Anderson County Courthouse is using one entrance door until further notice. While the courts and their related offices are still open for court-related business, all other offices within the Courthouse – as well as satellite county offices – have closed to in-person assistance until further notice. It is recommended that citizens call to see if their matters can be handled by phone or electronically. A list of office phone numbers is available on the county website and at the entrance to the Courthouse.

