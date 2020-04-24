John (Johnny) Thomas Reyes, Kingston

John (Johnny) Thomas Reyes, age 33, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born May 25, 1986 in Knoxville. He was an avid UT Football fan who also loved watching & playing basketball. Johnny loved to listen to music and reading his Bible. He enjoyed being outside and always tried to make sure everyone was happy. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Preceded in death by his grandmother, Carol Smith.



SURVIVORS

Mother & Step-father Connie & Jack Morton of Kingston

Father Angel Reyes off Tucson, AZ

Grandfather Jack Smith of Kingston

Sisters Christina Reyes of Goodlettsville

Ashley Reyes of Phoenix, AZ

Anya Reyes of Tucson, AZ

Brother Tyler Oleson of San Diego, CA

Special Cousins Jeff Smith and Sebring Humphreys of Kingston

Aunts Janene Cofer and Jackie Spoor of Kingston

Uncle Randy Collins of California

A host of extended family & friends

Due to the COVID-19 mandates and public gatherings limitations, a graveside service will be held Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at ww.frakerfuneralhome.net. Flowers can be ordered online by using our store link located on the obituary page. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.

