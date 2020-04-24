John (Johnny) Thomas Reyes, Kingston

John (Johnny) Thomas Reyes, age 33, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born May 25, 1986 in Knoxville. He was an avid UT Football fan who also loved watching & playing basketball. Johnny loved to listen to music and reading his Bible. He enjoyed being outside and always tried to make sure everyone was happy. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Preceded in death by his grandmother, Carol Smith.
SURVIVORS
Mother & Step-father Connie & Jack Morton of Kingston
Father Angel Reyes off Tucson, AZ
Grandfather Jack Smith of Kingston
Sisters Christina Reyes of Goodlettsville
Ashley Reyes of Phoenix, AZ
Anya Reyes of Tucson, AZ
Brother Tyler Oleson of San Diego, CA
Special Cousins Jeff Smith and Sebring Humphreys of Kingston
Aunts Janene Cofer and Jackie Spoor of Kingston
Uncle Randy Collins of California
A host of extended family & friends
Due to the COVID-19 mandates and public gatherings limitations, a graveside service will be held Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at ww.frakerfuneralhome.net. Flowers can be ordered online by using our store link located on the obituary page. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.