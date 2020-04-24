Tennessee’s New Carry Permit Laws Explained

As of right now, Americans are buying more guns than ever. With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the country, citizens are realizing that they need to take measures to protect themselves and their families. With new gun buyers come new questions. How do I safely store this? How do I hold it? What are the laws regarding carrying this outside of my house?

In January of 2020, a new Tennessee law went into effect that allows Tennessee residents to obtain the certificate of completion for a Concealed Carry course online. No longer do you have to sit in a crowded room for 8 hours with strangers to get the training you need. The online course is a packed 90 minutes of the laws and regulations in Tennessee on carrying and safely using a handgun. The only missing portion is actually handling a firearm on the range.

Live, in-person training will always be superior, but for those who can’t take a full day away, especially now, have a good resource to be able to legally obtain a concealed carry permit. At www.tennessee-carry.com, you can take the course for free to see all of the content that the state requires.

Some Tennesseans are concerned about the lowering of requirements to obtain the concealed carry permit. As a firearms instructor, I always advise people to get as much in-person training as possible but for some folks, that’s just not an option. Many Tennessee residents will be surprised to learn that even with only a 90 minute course and test, we still have a much higher bar than our neighboring states. Arkansas and Kentucky recently passed a law stating that no permit whatsoever was required to carry a gun. Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi require no training, only an application.

The choice to carry a gun for protection is a big responsibility. If you do decide you need to carry and take your Tennessee Concealed Carry course online, please consider getting additional training with a reputable professional firearms instructor.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Tim Carroll is the head instructor at LFX Firearms Training and a resident of Oliver Springs. In addition to being a professional instructor for over 10 years, Tim is a competitive shooter and is an advocate for firearms training and gun rights. LFX-Firearms-Training

