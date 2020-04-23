Anna Mae Henegar Lane, Marlow

Anna Mae Henegar Lane of Marlow passed away at her home on April 22. She was born December 6, 1922, in Campbell County, TN, the fifth of eleven children born to Wheeler and Maggie Bowman Henegar. On Dec. 19, 1943, she married Earl Lillard Lane, who predeceased her on November 26, 1998. She was also predeceased by all ten of her siblings. Mrs. Lane is survived by her son, Rev. Kelly (Alice) Lane of Mt. Crawford, VA; grandsons Robert (Anne) of Bridgewater, VA, and Mark (Chandra) and their sons Nathaniel and Matthew of Staunton, VA. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Ruth Henegar of LaFollette, TN and Faye Fredrick of Royse City, TX, special niece Angelisa (Garry) Pyle of Andersonville, TN, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Mrs. Lane was a devoted educator. Valedictorian of her high school, Mrs. Lane continued her education at Hiwassee College, receiving her teaching certificate. She later graduated from University of Tennessee with a degree in Education. She taught for 41 Years at Marlow Elementary School and was awarded Teacher of the Year for Anderson County in 1983.

Mrs. Lane was active in the life of her church and community. A member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church, she served 40 years as Sunday School teacher, 38 years as church clerk, taught Vacation Bible School, sang in the church choir, and was active in the Womens’ Missionary Union. Mrs. Lane was also active in Eastern Star, The Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, Homette’s Club, and the Senior Citizen’s Council of Anderson County. She was also a 4-H Club and Girl Scout leader, and volunteer with Marlow Fire Dept.

Her greatest joy came from her family, especially her grandsons and great grandsons. She loved visiting with them, telling stories, playing games like Scrabble, and encouraging them in their school work.

The family would like to thank all of her faithful caregivers: Debbie Armes, Jeannie Gregory, Brenda Hatton, Beth Long, and Glenna Passmore. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma [C/O Mrs. Kathleen Benedict, P.O. Box 355, Knoxville, TN 37901] or Poplar Creek Baptist Church, 490 Marlow Cir., Clinton, TN 37716.



Friends and family may call at their convenience on Saturday, April 25 th from 12-4PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton. Private graveside service at Anderson Memorial Garden. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.holleygamble.com

