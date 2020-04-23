Jim “James” Powers, Clinton

Jim “James” Powers, age 95, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Dversicare in Oak Ridge. He was born March 23, 1925 in Harlan County, KY to the late Andy and Lillie Chambers Powers. He was a veteran, having served in the Unites States Army during World War II. In addition to his parents, James, is preceded in death by, sons, Robert and Roger Powers; grandsons, Tim and Marcus Powers; brothers, Chester, Herman, Joe, Robert, Marion, James and Julius Powers; sisters, Lucille Williams, Virgie Bray, and Evelyn Powers.

Survived by:

Wife ………Ruby Powers

Sons………Wayne Powers and wife Martha

Herbert Powers and wife Nan

Dewayne Powers and wife Barb

Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren,

A host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends can call at their convenience on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 12-4PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Cemetery with Pastor Tim Jenkins officiating. www.holleygamble.com

