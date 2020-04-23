Free drive-through COVID-19 testing scheduled for April 26 at RSCC’s Oak Ridge campus

Roane State Community College’s Oak Ridge Branch Campus will be the site of a drive-through COVID-19 testing event on Sunday, April 26, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Testing will be provided free of charge and participants can remain in their vehicles throughout the process.

The Anderson County Health Department and the Tennessee Department of Health are organizing the testing event. Nurses and/or National Guard medics will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested. Test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.

Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to receive testing for COVID-19 at the event on April 26. Participants do not need to provide a doctor’s note or prescription to access testing.

Depending on traffic near the scheduled end time of this event, participants should be aware that access to the site may close prior to 4 p.m. If you are planning to attend, please arrive no later than 3:30 p.m.

Roane State Community College’s Oak Ridge Branch Campus is located at 701 Briarcliff Avenue in Oak Ridge. Participants should follow signage at the site for entrance and exit instructions.

Please be advised that campus buildings will not be accessible to the public during testing. All campuses remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic through at least April 30. For more information on Roane State’s coronavirus response, visit www.roanestate.edu/coronavirus.

If you have questions about coronavirus in Tennessee, you can reach the Department of Health’s public information phone lines between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., CDT each day by calling (833) 556-2476 or (877) 857-2945. You can also visit www.tn.gov/covid-19.

